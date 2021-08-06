Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $146.83 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.74 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,921 shares of company stock worth $653,433. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

