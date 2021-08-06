TCW Group Inc. Acquires 698 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 307.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after acquiring an additional 177,601 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 377.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 8,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,839,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,721 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE opened at $80.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $157.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.07.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

