TCW Group Inc. Buys 3,010 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.14.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,540 shares of company stock worth $34,238,450. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GRMN stock opened at $163.89 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $164.06. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

