TCW Group Inc. Grows Position in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,324 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Ocwen Financial were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Ocwen Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 166,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Ocwen Financial stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.33, a current ratio of 14.69 and a quick ratio of 14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 1.82. Ocwen Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $207.59 million for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ocwen Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.