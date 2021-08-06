TCW Group Inc. Has $6.66 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 4,088.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 196,839 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

NVS stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $211.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

