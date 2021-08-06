TCW Group Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.34% of FS KKR Capital worth $9,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $250,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 452.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 620,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 508,500 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $758,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 157.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 74,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 45,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $934,000. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NYSE:FSK opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $23.41.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.03 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.