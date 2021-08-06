TCW Group Inc. Sells 153,112 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,112 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 35.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 56,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,703 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 47.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 167,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 53,952 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 8.7% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 15.4% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,478,000. 13.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIRI opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

