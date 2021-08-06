TCW Group Inc. Takes $4.62 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Copart by 130.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Copart by 58.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $148.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $149.07.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.