TD Securities Increases Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $840.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $800.00 to $840.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHTR. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $792.62.

CHTR stock opened at $769.91 on Wednesday. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $572.46 and a 12 month high of $777.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $712.73. The stock has a market cap of $145.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,777 shares of company stock valued at $23,711,384. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6,751.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,208,000 after acquiring an additional 105,455 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

