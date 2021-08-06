TD Securities Increases Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$62.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC cut their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Stella-Jones to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stella-Jones presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.39.

Shares of TSE:SJ opened at C$42.33 on Wednesday. Stella-Jones has a one year low of C$41.89 and a one year high of C$54.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$44.91. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$528.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 3.6316564 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

