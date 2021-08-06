TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Director Sells $14,831,000.00 in Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $149.60. The company had a trading volume of 43,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,370. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $90.88 and a 52 week high of $150.58.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 10.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,175,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,929,000 after acquiring an additional 42,802 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 72,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 583,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,944,000 after acquiring an additional 15,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.