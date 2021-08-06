Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Exelixis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Exelixis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Exelixis by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Exelixis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $17.00 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 85.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $360,884.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,319. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

