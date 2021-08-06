Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,328,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,534,000 after buying an additional 217,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,921,000 after acquiring an additional 110,042 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,649,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,173,000 after acquiring an additional 88,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $131,011,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $129,303,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.77. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,096 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

