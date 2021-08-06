Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,100 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000.

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $51.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.90. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 9,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $478,473.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,157 shares of company stock worth $3,493,093 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

