Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,000 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,539.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

