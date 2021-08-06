Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 38,962 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38,962 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,298,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth about $64,582,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 913,461 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,236,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,533,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.07.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 38.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AJRD. Truist dropped their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

