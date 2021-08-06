Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 4,100 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in PDC Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PDCE shares. Truist boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.82.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,298 shares of company stock worth $709,682. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDCE stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 3.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. PDC Energy’s revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.