Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 7,000 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,879 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,702,000 after buying an additional 28,527,727 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,508,000 after buying an additional 3,776,019 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,998,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,282,000 after buying an additional 4,736,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,577,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $15.78 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

HST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

