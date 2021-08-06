Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TGP. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of TGP stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 34.43%. On average, analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,307,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after buying an additional 119,332 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 394,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 78,935 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 357,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 316.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115,541 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.