Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teekay Tankers had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 5.95%.

Shares of NYSE:TNK traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.44. 404,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,611. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $385.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several research analysts recently commented on TNK shares. TheStreet lowered Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

