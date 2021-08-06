TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $730.47 Million

Equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce $730.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $729.93 million to $731.00 million. TEGNA posted sales of $577.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 44.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 5.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter worth about $28,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 215.9% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGNA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.60. 702,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $21.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

