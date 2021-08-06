Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,787,815 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 33,117 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 551,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $91,705,000 after purchasing an additional 42,575 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDOC stock traded down $3.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.41. 65,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,522. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.13. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

