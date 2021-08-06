Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $15.250-$15.500 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $466.67.

Shares of TDY stock traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $458.18. The company had a trading volume of 168,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,996. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.80. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $301.76 and a 52-week high of $462.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

