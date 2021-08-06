Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.250-$15.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.550-$3.650 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDY. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $466.67.

Shares of TDY traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $458.18. The company had a trading volume of 168,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,996. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $430.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $301.76 and a 12-month high of $462.85.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

