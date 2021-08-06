Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.250-$15.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.550-$3.650 EPS.
Several research firms have recently commented on TDY. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $466.67.
Shares of TDY traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $458.18. The company had a trading volume of 168,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,996. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $430.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $301.76 and a 12-month high of $462.85.
About Teledyne Technologies
Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.
