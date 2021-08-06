Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TDS. upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.93.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $19.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 57.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 254,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 93,024 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 194,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 718,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,276,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

