Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.13. Tellurian shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 704,446 shares.

The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TELL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 35.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 82,642 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter worth $88,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter worth $416,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

