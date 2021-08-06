TELUS Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Desjardins reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for TELUS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on T. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.66.

TELUS stock opened at C$28.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$36.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$22.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.74.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

