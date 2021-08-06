TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion.

NYSE TIXT opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion and a PE ratio of 49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.10. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TIXT shares. National Bankshares set a $40.00 price target on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. National Bank of Canada started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

