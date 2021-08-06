TELUS (NYSE:TU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TELUS reported impressive second-quarter 2021 results, wherein the bottom line matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate while the top line surpassed the same. Expanded service offerings, superior asset mix and accelerated broadband network investment program backed by a robust operating momentum favored the company’s quarterly results. TELUS PureFibre network covered nearly 2.6 million premises at the end of second-quarter 2021. Growing subscriber base and higher demand for premium bundled services with an augmented Canadian market footprint are likely to boost its near-term revenues. However, intense competition from regional carriers is a major concern. Escalated capital expenditures in the wireline segment results in large outflow of funds, leading to soft margins. High infrastructure investments, along with a huge debt load, are worrisome.”

TU has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TELUS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $22.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. TELUS has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $23.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 63.9% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in TELUS by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

