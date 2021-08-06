Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.730-$1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.230-$5.730 EPS.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.60.
Shares of THC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.74. The company had a trading volume of 641,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.64. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46.
In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $2,221,382. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.