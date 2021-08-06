Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.730-$1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.230-$5.730 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.60.

Shares of THC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.74. The company had a trading volume of 641,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.64. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $2,221,382. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

