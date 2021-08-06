Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Tenneco updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE TEN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.60. 520,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,092. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. Tenneco has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $22.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.86.
In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $8,786,853.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Tenneco Company Profile
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.
