Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 23.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 11.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 4.5% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period.

NYSE TMX opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

