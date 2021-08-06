Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. Terminix Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TMX traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,283. Terminix Global has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

