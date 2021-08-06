Terra (LUNA) Achieves Market Cap of $6.19 Billion

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $14.93 or 0.00036707 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded up 43% against the dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $6.19 billion and approximately $480.71 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 996,582,294 coins and its circulating supply is 414,767,098 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

