Tesco (LON:TSCO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 234.35 ($3.06). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 231.85 ($3.03), with a volume of 9,241,614 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Tesco from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of £17.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 229.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14.

In other Tesco news, insider John Allan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £47,000 ($61,405.80). Also, insider Bertrand Bodson bought 44,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £99,636.62 ($130,175.88). Insiders acquired a total of 79,087 shares of company stock worth $18,053,662 in the last ninety days.

About Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

