Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $654.49 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.690-$3.740 EPS.

Tetra Tech stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,663. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $85.91 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

TTEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.00.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,742.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.