Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives $11.28 Average PT from Brokerages

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.28.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.
In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 123,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,407,131. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
