Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives $11.28 Average PT from Brokerages

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.28.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 248,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 64,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,668,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after buying an additional 347,894 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,360,000 after purchasing an additional 164,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 123,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,407,131. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.