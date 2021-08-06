Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.25. The stock had a trading volume of 54,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,226. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $132.03 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Summit Redstone downgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

