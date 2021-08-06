Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Announces Earnings Results

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%.

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded up $10.49 on Friday, hitting $1,479.81. The stock had a trading volume of 15,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,473. Texas Pacific Land has a twelve month low of $427.69 and a twelve month high of $1,773.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,511.59. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.75 and a beta of 2.22.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover bought 158 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,649.40 per share, for a total transaction of $260,605.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,545.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 287 shares of company stock worth $457,298 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

