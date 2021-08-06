Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Textainer Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%.

Textainer Group stock traded up $2.63 on Friday, hitting $35.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.27. Textainer Group has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $36.19.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

