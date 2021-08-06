TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) PT Lowered to $84.00 at HC Wainwright

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
TGTX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.00.
TGTX opened at $24.45 on Monday. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.47. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.15.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,240,000 after purchasing an additional 743,313 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,695,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,314,000 after purchasing an additional 254,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,686,000 after purchasing an additional 269,045 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,617,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,956,000 after purchasing an additional 216,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,329,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,076,000 after purchasing an additional 102,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
