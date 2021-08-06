TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) PT Lowered to $84.00 at HC Wainwright

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TGTX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

TGTX opened at $24.45 on Monday. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.47. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.15.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.04% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,240,000 after purchasing an additional 743,313 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,695,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,314,000 after purchasing an additional 254,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,686,000 after purchasing an additional 269,045 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,617,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,956,000 after purchasing an additional 216,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,329,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,076,000 after purchasing an additional 102,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

