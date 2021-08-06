The AES (NYSE:AES) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The AES (NYSE:AES) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of -67.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The AES has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The AES’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

