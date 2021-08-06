The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

Get The Andersons alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

ANDE stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,464. The stock has a market cap of $924.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Andersons has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $34.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.46.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Andersons will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Andersons by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,985,000 after buying an additional 234,968 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in The Andersons by 3,994.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Andersons by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,649,000 after buying an additional 14,353 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in The Andersons by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 925,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,252,000 after buying an additional 14,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in The Andersons by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 612,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,779,000 after buying an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Andersons (ANDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.