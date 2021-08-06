The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,879 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. The Bank of Nova Scotia comprises approximately 1.6% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $19,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNS. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 102,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,861,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,694,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 673,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,378,000 after purchasing an additional 70,251 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 292,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.37.

Shares of BNS stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $63.28. 62,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,205. The company has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

