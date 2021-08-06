The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$85.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$83.00 target price (up previously from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CSFB set a C$85.00 target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.61.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$78.70 on Wednesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$53.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$82.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.66. The firm has a market cap of C$95.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.85 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.9099993 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

