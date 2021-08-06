The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1,074.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,622 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,037 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises approximately 1.2% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.15.

The Boeing stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.75. The stock had a trading volume of 380,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,159,844. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.76. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $134.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.