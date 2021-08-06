The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,707 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in The Boeing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BA traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.90. 318,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,159,844. The company has a market cap of $135.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.76.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.15.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

