The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 2.2% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 844.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $56.61. The stock had a trading volume of 284,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,313,114. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

