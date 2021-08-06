The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. boosted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

NAPA stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.68. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $90.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.