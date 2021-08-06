The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,069 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.11% of The GEO Group worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEO stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $932.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GEO. TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush began coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

